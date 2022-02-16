ATN International (ATNI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ATN International stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $558.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 0.16. ATN International has a twelve month low of $33.01 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -56.20%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.
About ATN International
ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.
