AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,898 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 678,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $5,672,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in AT&T by 5.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after buying an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in AT&T by 9.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in AT&T by 824.0% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 413,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 369,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.43.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.