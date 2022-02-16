AT&T (T) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AT&T (NYSE: T):

2/10/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $30.00 to $28.00.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $29.00 to $27.00. They now have a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $33.00 to $29.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $26.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $34.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – AT&T had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2022 – AT&T had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $36.00 to $41.00.

1/7/2022 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $26.00.

12/23/2021 – AT&T is now covered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2021 – AT&T was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of T opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $173.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

