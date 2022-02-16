Aurox (URUS) Achieves Market Cap of $39.66 Million

Aurox (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for $75.98 or 0.00173640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a total market cap of $39.66 million and $147,344.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Aurox has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00038151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.31 or 0.00105843 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

