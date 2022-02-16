AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $16,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 122.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,033.50.

AZO opened at $1,933.90 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,003.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,814.47. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,143.00 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

