AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Marshfield Associates

Marshfield Associates decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 10.7% of Marshfield Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Marshfield Associates owned 0.69% of AutoZone worth $244,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZO traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,937.31. 69 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,046. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,143.00 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,003.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,814.47. The firm has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total value of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,710.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.50.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

