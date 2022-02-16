Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Lagoda Investment Management L.P.

Lagoda Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Avalara makes up approximately 5.2% of Lagoda Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Avalara worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Avalara by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,582,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,139,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avalara by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,149,000 after buying an additional 99,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avalara by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,491,000 after buying an additional 214,856 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Avalara by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,451,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,904,000 after purchasing an additional 241,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVLR traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,235. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.65. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.22 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,541 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVLR. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avalara from $200.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

