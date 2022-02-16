Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 509,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVTX opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30. Avalo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 491,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $486,186.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 999,154 shares of company stock worth $974,993. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 660,095 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 335,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 161,598 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

