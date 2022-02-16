AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVEO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $126.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

