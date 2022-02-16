Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 42.5% in January

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, an increase of 42.5% from the January 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Aegis cut their target price on shares of Avinger from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avinger by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avinger by 797.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 302,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 268,778 shares during the period. 12.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avinger stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,125,937. Avinger has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

