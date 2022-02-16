Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) PT Raised to GBX 460 at UBS Group

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from GBX 420 ($5.68) to GBX 460 ($6.22) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.00.

Shares of AVVIY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.82. 14,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,087. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. Aviva has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

About Aviva

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

