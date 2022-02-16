Axa S.A. Buys 174,700 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Axa S.A. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 563.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of GoPro worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GoPro by 23.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GoPro by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its position in GoPro by 260.4% in the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in GoPro by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after purchasing an additional 65,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GoPro by 8.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after purchasing an additional 179,449 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPRO stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83. GoPro, Inc. has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. GoPro had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $50,149.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $1,694,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,672 shares of company stock valued at $6,045,411. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

