Axa S.A. Cuts Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Axa S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.14% of MacroGenics worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in MacroGenics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,544,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,571 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,943,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,231,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after purchasing an additional 562,389 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in MacroGenics by 744.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 393,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,579,000 after purchasing an additional 347,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,965,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,149,000 after purchasing an additional 315,629 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGNX opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.32 and a twelve month high of $36.48.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on MacroGenics in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

