Axa S.A. Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,100 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,239,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,620,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,696,000 after buying an additional 53,706 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,296,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,522,000 after buying an additional 34,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after buying an additional 130,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after buying an additional 96,639 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.77.

In other news, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $308.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.79 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $307.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

