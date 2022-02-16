Axa S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 83.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,138 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Amundi purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $54,732,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 134.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 311,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,417,000 after purchasing an additional 178,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 119.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 300,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,086,000 after purchasing an additional 163,354 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6,585.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 117,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 115,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 160.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,198,000 after purchasing an additional 85,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH opened at $319.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $209.22 and a 12 month high of $328.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $304.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.87.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

