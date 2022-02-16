Axa S.A. Has $1.81 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Axa S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. FMR LLC grew its position in Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Toro by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 30,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

TTC opened at $99.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Toro Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.