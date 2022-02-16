Axa S.A. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 20.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.21 and a one year high of $60.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other Rush Enterprises news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $107,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUSHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.