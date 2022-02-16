Axa S.A. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

MDY opened at $491.30 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $438.81 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $496.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $500.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

