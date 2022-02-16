Axa S.A. Increases Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Axa S.A. increased its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 267.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 49,008 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of ScanSource worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after purchasing an additional 58,397 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 3.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ScanSource by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 37,092 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $31.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $802.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.56. ScanSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $864.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SCSC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

