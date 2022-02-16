Axa S.A. Invests $1.92 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,969,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $58.46.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.
