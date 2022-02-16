Axa S.A. Invests $1.92 Million in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Axa S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,655,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,841,000 after acquiring an additional 51,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,772,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,522,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,730,000 after purchasing an additional 354,640 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,969,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a current ratio of 7.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 0.88. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. William Blair raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.55.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.