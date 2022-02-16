Axa S.A. Purchases 9,800 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after buying an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,955,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,584,000 after purchasing an additional 694,817 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.26.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

