Axa S.A. Purchases New Shares in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.20% of CEVA as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in CEVA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in CEVA by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CEVA during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CEVA by 151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

In related news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $429,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $40.00 on Wednesday. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $83.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $918.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.69, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. CEVA’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

