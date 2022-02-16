Axa S.A. Purchases New Shares in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 135,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Axa S.A. owned approximately 0.21% of REV Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in REV Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,171,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,149 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in REV Group by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in REV Group by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 19,902 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REVG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.04.

NYSE REVG opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $918.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 2.38.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.02 million. REV Group had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 14.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

