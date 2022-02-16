Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 241,325 OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 241,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000. Axa S.A. owned about 0.27% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 80,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $981.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

