Axa S.A. Purchases Shares of 45,200 Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Axa S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000. Axa S.A. owned 0.09% of Nu Skin Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $50,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS stock opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.39.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.