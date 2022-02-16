Axa S.A. Sells 331,759 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Axa S.A. lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331,759 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. The company has a market cap of $140.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $71.99 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.38%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.92.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.