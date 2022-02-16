Axa S.A. Sells 43,900 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Axa S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,088 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

CE opened at $158.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.97 and a 200 day moving average of $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

