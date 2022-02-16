Axa S.A. Sells 82,647 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,647 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 1,502.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,648,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after buying an additional 1,545,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 25.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after buying an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in QIAGEN by 57.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in QIAGEN in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

QGEN stock opened at $49.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $53.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

