Axa S.A. Sells 9,396 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Axa S.A. cut its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after buying an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after purchasing an additional 301,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after purchasing an additional 616,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after purchasing an additional 419,358 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

OKE opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.