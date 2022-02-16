Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 6.1%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.89 and last traded at $31.69. 35,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 667,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXSM. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.09.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs bought 3,950 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $147,335.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.