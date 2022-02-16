Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 16%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT)’s share price rose 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 144,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 43,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.
About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)
