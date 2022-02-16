Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Stock Price Up 16%

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT)’s share price rose 16% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 144,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 43,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.18 million and a P/E ratio of -7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

About Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT)

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It explores for the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

