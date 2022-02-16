Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Over the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 36.4% against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market cap of $341,514.49 and $23,255.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0303 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.28 or 0.07175300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,309.94 or 1.00160413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00052586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002863 BTC.

About Azuki

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

