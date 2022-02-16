Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €20.00 Price Target

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) received a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €17.10 ($19.43) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.20) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.00 ($17.04).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of ETR:SDF traded down €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €19.87 ($22.57). 1,740,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.81 and its 200-day moving average is €14.67. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €8.03 ($9.12) and a one year high of €20.53 ($23.33). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.