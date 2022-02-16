Ball (BLL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ball (NYSE: BLL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/11/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/1/2022 – Ball was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ball Corp’s fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share and revenues both improved year over year and beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. Meanwhile, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Inflated raw material and labor costs add to the margin pressure. The ongoing supply chain issues might impair the company’s ability to meet the high levels of demand. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will drive results. Robust backlog levels and business wins bode well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

1/28/2022 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $102.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $115.00 to $130.00.

1/20/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/14/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been benefiting from the rising demand for beverage cans due to the shift in customer preference toward cans over other packaging formats on account of increasing awareness about the environment. Higher at-home consumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic also provided a significant boost. Thus, Ball Corp has been investing in expanding production capacity to meet this demand. On the flipside, the associated higher start-up costs are likely to impact near-term results. Higher labor and raw material costs and supply constraints will also likely impact the company's results in the near term. The company's high debt levels remains a concern. Nevertheless, focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will driveresults. Robust backlog levels and business wins bodes well for the Aerospace segment's performance.”

1/12/2022 – Ball had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $100.00 to $105.00.

1/4/2022 – Ball was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $91.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.01. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,028,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,217,644,000 after buying an additional 787,825 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $817,766,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ball by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,283,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,277,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after buying an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

