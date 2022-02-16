Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the January 15th total of 56,200 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ballantyne Strong from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Ballantyne Strong stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,601. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 million, a PE ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. Ballantyne Strong has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

In related news, Director Michael C. Mitchell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 32.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballantyne Strong in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 22.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,396 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 51.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 178,900 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ballantyne Strong by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,745 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 61,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc is a holding company, which engages in several business activities including cinema products and services, digital signage, advertising, and insurance. The firm mainly operates through strong entertainment business, which manufactures and distributes premium format projection screens and provides technical support services and other related products and services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.

