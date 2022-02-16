Balyasny Asset Management LLC Acquires 52,132 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 498.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,132 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Evergy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVRG opened at $61.17 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.47.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 6,835 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.26 per share, with a total value of $452,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 89,828 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,959. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

