Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,406,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 493.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,779,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458,529 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at $298,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 57.5% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 284,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.