Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 162,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,890,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,379,000 after acquiring an additional 65,350 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 44.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,989,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,175,000 after buying an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.73. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.40.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

