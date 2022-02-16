Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,215 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile
Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.
Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.