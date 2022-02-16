Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,215 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.74. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Several brokerages have commented on MLCO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

