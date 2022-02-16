Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $3.86 Million Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 339.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,651 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of PJT Partners worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 76,899.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 639,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 639,034 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after buying an additional 81,495 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 280,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 71,748 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 156,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,388,000 after buying an additional 59,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

PJT Partners stock opened at $64.28 on Wednesday. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $89.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). PJT Partners had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.