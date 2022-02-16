Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.52 Million in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tactile Systems Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 315.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

TCMD stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.78 million, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.84.

TCMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

