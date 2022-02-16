Balyasny Asset Management LLC Invests $3.58 Million in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,306 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $575,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.98, a current ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.31. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $28.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ILPT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

