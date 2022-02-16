Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 312,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 294,009.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 32,341 shares during the last quarter. 32.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading cut their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of MITT stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, Director Joseph Lamanna purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $102,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David N. Roberts purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

