Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.89 Million Investment in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Papa John’s International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 30.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.73. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.41 and a one year high of $140.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.20.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

