Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after acquiring an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,410,000 after acquiring an additional 285,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,844 shares of company stock valued at $7,293,107. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $105.78 on Wednesday. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $84.89 and a 1-year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.08.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

