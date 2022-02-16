Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 227,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,011,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Physicians Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 270.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

