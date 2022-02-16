Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.17.

AutoNation stock opened at $108.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $133.48.

AutoNation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

