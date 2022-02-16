Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Dada Nexus worth $3,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DADA. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dada Nexus during the second quarter worth $144,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dada Nexus in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

DADA opened at $10.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.33.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $201.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DADA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

