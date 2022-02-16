Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 823.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,779 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Warrior Met Coal worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,631,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,862,000 after buying an additional 181,390 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,978,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,027,000 after buying an additional 957,255 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,693,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,405,000 after acquiring an additional 361,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after acquiring an additional 75,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCC opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

In related news, COO Jack K. Richardson sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $130,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

HCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

