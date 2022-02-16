Balyasny Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,941 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinor ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $29.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.02. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

